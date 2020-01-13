Taxi driver injured in Drogheda shooting

A taxi driver has been injured in a shooting at the centre of Drogheda, Co Louth on Monday evening, gardaí have confirmed.

The man, understood to be in his late 30s, was in his taxi which is still at the scene on the Bridge of Peace. It is the main bridge across the Boyne in the town centre.

The man has been removed by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening, according to a Garda spokesman.

The incident happened shortly after 6.20pm. Gardai will investigate if it is connected to the ongoing feud in the area. The bridge isclosed in both directions and gardaí are diverting traffic .

More to follow