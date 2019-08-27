Tallaght murder: gardaí believe dead man clashed with killers in pub

Gardaí investigating the murder of Vincent Parsons believe he clashed with a number of men inside a pub who followed him when he left and then assaulted him.

Mr Parsons, with an address in the Clondalkin area, was discovered on the street with head injuries by passersby in Killinarden Estate late on Saturday night and was rushed to hospital.

The 34-year-old married father of two young children remained in critical condition for two days before he was pronounced dead on Monday night.

Mr Parsons sustained a litany of injuries consistent with a severe beating with the injuries to his head proving fatal.

Gardaí believe people who were in the company of Dublin’s latest murder victim and his killers on Saturday night may be able to help bring those responsible to justice.

Ahead of a fresh public appeal for information which is set to be made on Tuesday, gardaí are confident people who were in the pub attended by Mr Parsons on Saturday can supply vital information.

They also believe forensic evidence taken from the scene, the victim’s remains and his clothing will provide valuable information.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and arrangements are being put in place for a postmortem.

Louise Dunne, a Sinn Féin councillor representing Tallaght-South, said the local community is “devastated” by the loss of the young man.

“There is just a huge community outcry over the violent death on our doorsteps,” Ms Dunne said.

Mick Duff, an Independent councillor representing Tallaght-Central, said the community is completely shocked.

“People just can’t believe it. There is no comprehension as to how this sort of thing can happen to a young man,” Mr Duff said. “There’s no place for that kind of violence in our community.”

“I sincerely hope that anyone with any leads will speak with officers in Tallaght Garda station so the perpetrators can be brought to justice,” he added.

Charlie O’Connor, a Fianna Fáil representative for Tallaght-Central, also appealed to the community to help gardaí in any way they can.

“You hear about these things happening all over the country but when they happen right next door you are even more in shock. We are all just in deep upset,” he added.

Investigating gardaí are appealing to those who were in the vicinity of a public house in Killinarden on Saturday night between 10pm and 11pm to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda station 01-6666000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.