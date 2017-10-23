Tallaght incident: Gardaí looking for armed man in black SUV

Gardaí are searching for an armed man in a black Renault Kadjar after reports of a number of incidents involving a man carrying a firearm in the Jobstown area of Tallaght.

Members of the public made reports to gardaí after coming into contact with the man, and the incidents have been described as “serious”.

Gardaí are looking for the public’s help in locating the driver of the car with a registration number 162 D 8767. He is described as a white man of medium build wearing grey shorts, a green and black Northface jacket and grey and navy runners.

He is believed to be armed.

Searches have focused mainly on the Jobstown area so far, but gardaí say the operation also encompasses the wider Tallaght area.

Gardaí believe the man become involved in a domestic dispute in a house in the Tallaght area with a woman known to him. It is believed the initial incident occurred in the Brookfield area.

#Breakingnews.All major #Garda armed units are presently in Tallaght looking for a man with machine gun involved in "incidents" earlier.. pic.twitter.com/xgwabfNGIO — Padraig O'Reilly (@padraig_reilly) October 23, 2017

He then left that house and at some point armed himself with a firearm.

Gardaí are working on the theory, based on witness testimony, that the man then broken into a house, threatened the occupants and stole their car.

He hijacked two other vehicles on the roads of the west Dublin suburb.

However, Garda sources have stressed that the exact nature and sequence of events was still to be confirmed.

The same sources said the identity of the suspect is known.

He is from Tallaght and there is no suggestion of any international terrorist link to this morning’s incident.

A large number of Garda units were patrolling the area, although little detail is available in relation to the operation as yet.

A brief statement released this morning said: “Following a series of incidents in Tallaght this morning 23rd October 2017, Gardaí are currently carrying out searches of the area for a man who is believed to be armed.”

Members of the public with any information on the incidents or who see anything suspicious are asked to call Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000 or emergency numbers on 999 or 112.