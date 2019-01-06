Syrian forces claim to have captured Irish Isis terrorist

The Department of Foreign Affairs is attempting to establish if an alleged Islamic State militant arrested in Syria is an Irish citizen.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a Kurdish-led group battling the remnants of Islamic State, also known as Isis, in Syria, announced on Sunday that it had arrested five male members of the extremist group, including one from Dublin.

It is understood the 45-year-old was in possession of an Irish passport when captured.

Garda sources said the man came to Ireland from Belarus and lived in the State with his family for several years before leaving in 2013. He was being monitored by gardaí while here due to his suspected sympathies for radical Islamic groups.

A Department of Foreign Affairs spokesman said it was looking into the matter and has yet to establish if the man is Irish. It has not received any request for consular assistance.

In a statement, the SDF said an Isis terrorist cell had attempted several attacks on its forces recently.

“In this context, a group of terrorists who had been preparing to attack the civilians who were trying to get out of the war zone in masses was detected.

“Following long-term technical and physical follow-up, an operation against the cell was carried out by our forces. As a result of the operation, five terrorists originally from the United States, Ireland and Pakistan were captured.”

Two of the captured men are from the US and two are from Pakistan, the group said.

The SDF said it captured the men as part of “Operation Jazeera Storm”, which aims to clear Isis out of its final strongholds in Syria.

There are thought to be less than 6,000 Isis militants still holding out in Syria, the majority of them foreign-born.