Suspended sentence for former USPCA chief on fraud charges

The former chief of a prominent animal charity in Northern Ireland who pleaded guilty to fraud has received a suspended sentence.

Stephen Philpott (55), from Ashgrove Road, Newry, was sentenced to nine months suspended for two years at Newry Crown Court.

In September, Philpott admitted to abusing his position by obtaining rental payments for an property in Bessbrook, Co Armagh, which belonged to the Ulster Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (USPCA), of which Philpott was the chief executive.

He admitted accepting some £40,000 in rent payments over the course of seven years up to November 2014.

At a previous sitting, the court heard he had repaid the money to the charity.

The particulars of the fraud charged Philpott that having obtained rental payments from a property in Clogharevan Road, Bessbrook, he “failed to account for the said payments and failed to bring notice of the said payments to the attention of the USPCA, with the intention, by means of the abuse of that position to make a gain for yourself or another or to cause loss to the USPCA or to expose the USPCA to a risk of a loss”.

In a statement, the USPCA said the decision of the court “brings closure to a challenging period in the story of the USPCA. A respected and valued charity whose trust was ruthlessly abused by its most senior executive”.