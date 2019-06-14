Suspects trying to evade gardaí run into hotel in Co Meath

A number of suspects were being pursued on Friday after they ran into a hotel in Co Meath.

At least nine Garda cars and the Garda helicopter were at the scene of the incident at the Pillo hotel in Ashbourne.

A Garda spokeswoman said the suspects were being pursued by officers and it is understood they abandoned a vehicle and may have run into the hotel or be in the vicinity of the hotel.

It is believed at least three people were being chased by officers who raced to the scene.