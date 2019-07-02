Suspects moved to Limerick after arrests over boxer hit-and-run

A teenager and a man arrested in connection with the death of a Limerick boxer in a hit and run have been transferred to garda stations in Limerick after being arrested in the Midlands on Monday night.

The two suspects are being questioned by detectives about the alleged murder of Kevin Sheehy (20), who was knocked down on the Hyde Road by a black Mitsubishi Shogun SUV at around 4.40am on Monday.

The SUV, which bore UK registration plates, was later recovered on the north of Limerick city near the Páirc na nGael GAA sports ground. Gardaí have been forensically examining the vehicle.

It is understood that Mr Sheehy, who gardaí do not suspect was involved in criminality, may have been targeted deliberately after leaving a house on the south side of Limerick after “banter” and “slagging” between the parties there soured. Gardaí believe a relative of a senior gangland figure was in the SUV when it knocked Mr Sheehy down.

Gardaí on Tuesday confirmed that a second man, aged in his 20s, was hurt during the incident in which Mr Sheehy was fatally injured. He was taken to hospital but was not seriously injured and has since been discharged.

A postmortem was to be carried out on Mr Sheehy’s remains on Tuesday by Locum Assistant State Pathologist Dr Allen Cala.

Mr Sheehy had boxed for Ireland, and was a five time Irish champion. He was crowned heavyweight champion in the Hull Box Cup Championships last week.

‘Toughest days’

In a post on its Facebook page, St Francis Boxing Club, of which the deceased was a member, stated that Monday was “one of the toughest days ever in the history of our club”.

The club opened up its doors to members overnight to “chat about this tragedy or just be around others that are feeling the same loss”.

“There is nothing to gain bottling up these feelings and emotions,” it said.

Gardaí questioning the two males arrested will have to seek directions from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions by 8pm to Tuesday on whether they can bring charges against the two males. It is understood the arrested youth was born in the UK but has close family links to Limerick city and regularly visits the area.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda station on (061) 214340 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

At a media briefing at Roxboro Road Garda station, Chief Supt Gerry Roche called for “calm” in the local community.

He was due to become a father in five weeks, and had set his sights on representing Ireland at the 2024 Olympics.

Chief Supt Roche said gardaí were carrying out house-to-house enquiries and gathering CCTV footage from the area, including from any premises Mr Sheehy may have visited.

Mr Sheehy, who was one of three siblings, is survived by his parents, Kevin and Tracey, his two sisters, and his fiancée Emma.