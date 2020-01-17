Suspects arrested as two men critically ill after double shooting

Gardai have arrested two men and found the suspected getaway car used in a gun attack in north Co Dublin on Friday that left two men seriously wounded.

The men were shot outside a commercial unit on an industrial estate on Killeek Lane in St Margaret’s at about 11.30am.

Both suffered serious injuries, with one of the men believed to be in a critical condition at Beaumont Hospital.

The estate, which has about eight businesses inside, was sealed off with steel gates while gardaí attended the scene.

The Garda Technical Bureau arrived at 2pm to examine the scene. Assistant Garda Commissioner Pat Leahy was also in attendance.

The injured men were attended to by paramedics at the crime scene before being taken to Beaumont Hospital and Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown.

One of the men was shot up to five times.

A major Garda inquiry has commenced involving gardaí from Ballymun and Swords Garda stations.

The Irish Times understands the most seriously injured man is a Dubliner aged about 40 and while he has a number of convictions, they date back over a decade.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting and were being questioned under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act.

That allows for them to be questioned for up to 72 hours without charge. The men were arrested after gardaí discovered a burnt out car they believe was used in the attack.

That car was found in the Greenwood estate between Coolock and Donaghmede, some 13km from the crime scene, less than 30 minutes after the attack.

While efforts had been made to burn it out in an apparent bid to destroy forensic evidence, a large section of the vehicle remains intact.

It was taken away on Friday and was due to undergo forensic testing by the members of the Garda Technical Bureau. The scene of the shooting also remained sealed off and was being examined by crime scene investigators.