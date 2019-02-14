Suspected petrol bomb attack on house in Drogheda
Man who was in the house not injured but considerable damage caused to sitting room
The scene in Drogheda on Thursday morning after a suspected petrol bomb attack. Photograph: Patrick Logue
Gardaí in Co Louth are investigating what they believe was a petrol bomb attack on a house in Drogheda on Wednesday night.
A man who was in the house on Scarlet Street was not injured.
Considerable damage was caused to the front sitting room.
The scene has been preserved for a technical examination.