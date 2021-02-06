Suspected narcotics and €26,000 seized by Galway gardaí

Gardaí­ in Salthill, Co Galway, have seized €26,000 in cash and €5,000 worth of suspected drugs during a stop-and-search operation on Friday evening.

Officers on patrol in the village at 9.30pm searched a man in his late teens. During the search gardaí seized €250 of suspected cannabis herb concealed in his clothing.

During inquiries into this seizure they also stopped and searched two more people, a man and woman both in their late teens. The woman had €26,000 in cash and a quantity of suspected cannabis herb. The man was found to be in possession of a small quantity of cash and suspected cannabis herb.

The combined value of the narcotics seized is €5,000.

All three were arrested and taken to Galway Garda station where they are being detained under the Criminal Justice Act.

Following the arrests, investigating officers obtained a search warrant for a home in Salthill. During that search gardaí discovered suspected cannabis herb valued at €2,800, suspected cocaine valued at €1,300 and a small quantity of cash. The combined value of narcotics seized is €5,000.

All drugs will now be sent for analysis.