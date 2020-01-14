Suspected human remains found in north Dublin

A Garda investigation was begun on Monday night after suspected human remains were reportedly discovered in a plastic bag on a housing estate in Coolock, north Dublin.

Gardaí sealed off the scene of the discovery in the Moatview area in Darndale shortly after 10pm on Monday following the find on a road, believed to be made by young people in the area.

The scene was preserved pending a forensic and technical examination. The Garda Technical Bureau and the State’s Pathologist’s Office have been informed.

An incident room has been established at Coolock Garda station and anyone with information is asked to contact the station at 01-6664200.

Gardaí have not identified the suspected remains and are believed to be searching missing persons files. Further tests will be carried out on the contents of the bag.

Racheal Batten, Fianna Fáil councillor for the Whitehall-Artane area, described the incident as a “shocking discovery”.

She said the Garda “simply aren’t resourced to deal with this level of crime” and called on the Minister for Justice to declare “a state of emergency in north Dublin”.