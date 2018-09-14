Suspected cannabis growhouse discovered in Dublin restaurant

A man has been arrested in connection with the discovery of a possible cannabis growhouse in a Chinese restaurant in Malahide, Co Dublin.

Gardaí said they were called to the scene of a fire at a restaurant in Malahide on Thursday at about 7.30pm.

While dealing with the fire, gardaí discovered cannabis plants and a possible growhouse at the premises.

A man in his 50s was arrested and is being detained in Coolock Garda station in connection with the investigation.