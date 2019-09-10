Suspected burglars drive at garda and ram his motorbike

A garda has been injured in Dublin after three suspected burglars rammed his motorbike when he tried block their escape.

The 27-year-old garda attempted to block a road in Stillorgan using his motorbike after spotting three men acting suspiciously at about 5pm on Saturday at Glenalbyn Road, Stillorgan, south Dublin.

The garda identified himself as a member of the force and parked his motorbike across the path of the suspects’ car.

The three men then drove at the garda hitting his motorbike and then fled the scene after allegedly making threats to the officer.

The officer is recovering in hospital where his condition is said to be not-life threatening.

The Garda Press Office said they were investigating a “suspected assault incident on a 27 year old male Garda member that occurred at Glenalbyn Road, Stillorgan at approximately 5pm on Saturday.”

“The member observed three males acting in a suspicious manner at a residence and blocked their path with his motorcycle after identifying himself as a Garda.

“The males entered their vehicle and collided with the motorcycle, injuring the Garda,” the press office said, adding the three men made alleged threats to the garda as they fled.