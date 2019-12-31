Suspect in Rose Hanrahan murder in Limerick held in UK

A man has been arrested in the UK under a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) in connection with the murder of a Limerick pensioner over two years ago, sources have revealed.

The suspect in Rose Hanrahan’s killing has been sought by gardaí, Europol and Interpol, since the 78-year old widow was found dead in her home at New Road, Thomondgate, on December 15th, 2017.

A source confirmed police in Sussex, in South East England, had executed the warrant, which is still before the UK courts.

Gardaí applied through the courts for a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) “late last summer,” for the arrest of a male suspect after he was discovered in the UK, according to a source.

New information suggests the chief suspect is a Romanian national.

The arrested man has yet to be formally questioned by gardaí about Ms Hanrahan’s murder as the EAW is still being considered by the UK judiciary.

EAWs and extradition procedures can be prolonged and those arrested under the legislation are entitled to appeal such warrants through the courts.

“The English courts have to decide on whether the EAW is appropriate. The police force executed the warrant and now it has to be ratified to meet English law,” explained a source.

Gardaí have declined to comment on reports that within 24-hours of the murder, the suspect travelled by ferry from Ireland to France.

Investigators had been using facial recognition technology across Europe in an attempt to find the suspect.

Gardaí also did not comment on reports that Ms Hanrahan was found tied up and strangled in her home, or that they have identified her killer on CCTV.

Ms Hanrahan’s neighbours and friends had expressed concerns that gardaí had yet to make a arrest in the case.

However, the Garda investigation team has built up a considerable case file, including more than 1,300 witnesses statements, as well as forensic evidence from when gardaí forensically examined Ms Hanrahan’s home following her murder.

An inquest into the widow’s death was opened and adjourned in September last year, pending the outcome of the Garda investigation.

Gardaí have said they have kept Ms Hanrahan’s family up to speed with developments in their investigation.

Helen Carmody, a sister of the victim, said following her murder: “She never did anything to anybody. Everybody liked Rosie. She loved the gardening and she went to bingo.”

A Garda spokesman said: “Gardaí­ are aware that an individual has been arrested on a European Arrest Warrant. No further information at this time.”