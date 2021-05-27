Suspect in Garda shooting was ‘braced’ for attempt on his life by rivals

The man suspected of shooting two gardaí from a house in west Dublin on Tuesday was “braced” for an attempt on his life and was determined to shoot his rivals if they called to his property, gardaí believe.

The firearm used in the attack was one of at least two guns in the house on Whitechapel Grove, Dublin 15, and gardaí believe they were intended for use on the man’s gangland rivals, whom he expected to call to his home and try to kill him.

The two detectives who were shot were still recovering in Connolly hospital on Thursday night. Both were shot in the foot and one was also wounded in the hand. They have suffered shattered bones and extreme soft tissue injuries and the detective who suffered the hand wound requires reconstructive surgery.

Garda sources said while the attack on the two detectives was “very violent and without motivation” and they have both been left with serious injuries after a traumatic experience, they were lucky.

“We are very fortunate we’re not preparing for State funerals, and that’s the reality of this,” said one Garda officer. Another said it was unclear when the two gardaí may return to work but believed they faced a “long road back”.

The detectives were shot when they went to the house on Whitechapel Grove at about 7pm on Tuesday to check reports of a gun being discharged there earlier in the evening. They pulled up to the house in their unmarked Garda car and as they were walking up the driveway, a man opened fire on them from an upstairs window with a machine pistol.

Wounded

Both gardaí were wounded but managed to scramble back to their car and took cover behind the vehicle. They called for back-up and when armed Garda units arrived they managed to extract their wounded colleagues, who had exchanged fire with the suspect.

He surrendered to gardaí just after 9.30pm and came out of the house stripped to his waist and was arrested. He remained in Garda custody late on Thursday night, some 48 hours after his arrest. Gardaí were on Thursday night preparing to go before the courts and seek an extra 24 hours to question him, in the event they did not charge him first.

The man, who is the only suspect for shooting the two detectives, had been warned recently his life was in danger. And while gardaí are legally obliged to pass on those warnings, they say the man was already well aware his life was under immediate threat.

A convicted drug dealer in his late 30s, the man has dozens of previous convictions and has spent lengthy periods in jail, including a near decade-long sentence for drug dealing. He has been in dispute with another west Dublin gang leader, in his 40s, and tensions between them have ramped up of late. That man is a notorious gangland figure who has been embroiled in feuding on several fronts for years.

Paranoid

Garda sources said it was possible the man who shot the two detectives was so paranoid that he mistook the two gardaí approaching his house for two gunmen who had come to shoot him. Gardaí also believe because the man was effectively braced to be shot, his judgment may have been so impaired he might have shot anyone he did not recognise.

He was being held at Blanchardstown Garda station on Thursday night under section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, which allows for his questioning for up to 72 hours without charge. He spent a brief period in hospital for treatment for minor ailments since his arrest but was back in Blanchardstown station on Thursday night.