Suspect device near Dublin's Christchurch Cathedral is not a bomb

It is understood a priest told people inside the building they had to evacuate just after 1pm

The bomb disposals unit at Christchurch cathedral on Monday. Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill / The Irish Times

Christchurch cathedral in Dublin city centre has been evacuated this afternoon following the discovery of a suspect device.

A garda spokesperson said the area is currently cordoned off and that the Army Explosives Ordnance Disposal team are at the scene.

It is understood a priest told people inside the building they had to evacuate just after 1pm.

Christchurch Place is currently closed from the Castle St Junction to Nicholas St and diversions are in place.

AA Roadwatch said: “Christchurch Place is closed from its junction with Castle St to its junction with Nicholas St due to an incident. Traffic is being diverted down Winetavern St and Werbergh St.”