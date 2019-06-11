Suspect arrested after man dies in O’Connell Street stabbing

A man has died after a stabbing incident on O’Connell Street in Dublin’s city centre in the early hours of Tuesday.

The fatal assault happened at about 1.40am near the former Carlton Cinema on the northern end of the street.

A Garda on beat duty on O’Connell Street had seen two men who they requested be monitored by CCTV.

These men were then seen in a physical altercation, with one of them being stabbed, and a Garda attended to the victim with the help of members of the public.

This Garda gave a description of the suspect, who is said to be in his 20s, allowing another Garda to arrest him shorly after on Marlborough Street.

The wounded man was taken to the Mater Hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later. A post mortem is expected to take place later on Tuesday by State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have been in the area between 1am and 2am to contact them - particularly those who may have video footage of the incident.

O’Connell Street has been closed off to traffic while a forensic examination takes place, with cars and buses being diverted.

There are no crosscity Luas services running between the Stephen’s Green and Dominic stops. Red Line services are running as normal.

Dublin Bus and Bus Éireann services are being diverted away from O’Connell street. Northbound buses are using turning on to Eden Quay from Westmoreland Street and travelling up Gardiner Street.

Soutbound buses are using Parnell Square and East Gardiner Street with these routes operating as normal from D’Olier Street.

AA Roadwatch reported delays between Fairview and Connolly Station, along the North Circular Road and along Dorset Street.

Traffic approaching O’Connell Street from the North Quays has backed up to Wolfe Tone Quay.

Gardaí say they are “aware that this incident has caused significant disruption within Dublin City Centre this morning, and are working to minimise this disruption as quickly as possible,” however, they are “conscious that a full and thorough investigation into this fatal incident must be carried out”.