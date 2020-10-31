Suspect arrested after big drugs and cash haul in Thurles

A suspect in his late 40s has been arrested in Tipperary after a substantial haul of narcotics and cash was seized following a joint operation by gardaí.

Shortly after 10pm last night officers from the Tipperary Divisional Drugs Unit, supported by uniform and armed gardaí from the southern region, searched a field in the Kilcommon area of Thurles. During the search investigating officers seized approximately €647,500 of suspected cocaine and approximately €370,000 in cash.

The man was arrested at the scene and is being held at Templemore Garda station under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, and the suspected drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

The investigation forms part of an ongoing operation that is targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Co Tipperary.