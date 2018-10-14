Supt David Taylor suspended following tribunal report

Supt David Taylor, who this week was found by a judge to have helped smear Garda whistleblower Sgt Maurice McCabe, has been suspended from the force.

The former head of the Garda press office was informed on Saturday he was under immediate suspension while an internal disciplinary process takes place within An Garda Síochána.

A Garda spokesman confirmed “a Garda officer has been suspended from duty” but refused to name Supt Taylor. “As this is an employment matter we will not be commenting further.”

The suspension was widely expected following the publication of the Disclosures Tribunal report which found Supt Taylor worked “cheek by jowl” with former Garda commissioner Martin Callinan in a “campaign of calumny” against Sgt McCabe after the whistleblower went public with allegations of corruption in the force.