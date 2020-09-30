Supreme Court sends Denham report on Seamus Woulfe to Judicial Council

The Supreme Court has said it met today to consider the report of former chief justice Susan Denham into the attendance of Mr Justice Seamus Woulfe at the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner.

The Supreme Court said it has sent the report to the recently established Judicial Council to enable the council to consider publishing the report in furtherance of its statutory function of maintaining confidence in the judiciary .

It is understood the board of the Judicial Council is to meet tomorrow. The publication of the report is not expected until after that at the earliest.

It is also understood the Council has indemnified Ms Justice Denham against any legal action she may face as a result of publication.

In August the court had asked Ms Denham to carry out a review concerning the Supreme Court judge’s attendance at the event in Clifden.

Ms Denham was asked to consider whether Mr Justice Woulfe should, in all the circumstances, have left the hotel in light of the situation prevailing and whether he should have played golf without attending the dinner.

In the context of those questions, Ms Denham was also asked to consider whether there are any relevant codes of practice or guidelines and to make any recommendations in that regard which she considers appropriate.

The Judicial Council was established in December 2019 with a remit that included promoting and maintaining public confidence in the judiciary and the administration of justice.

The Supreme Court took a “non-statutory approach” by asking Ms Justice Denham to carry out her report into the matter because the relevant sections of the Judicial Council Act 2019 covering codes of conduct for the judiciary and complaints against judges have not yet been commenced.

The judicial conduct committee, established under the act, was only set up in July and has 12 months to set guidelines on the conduct of judges.

The section of the law governing judicial conduct and complaints about judges will not commence until the guidelines have been adopted by the council.

Mr Justice Woulfe, the former attorney general, was among more than 80 guests who attended the dinner on August 19th after two days of golf. The event at the Co Galway hotel went ahead despite Covid-19 public health guidelines placing limits on indoor gatherings. It was attended by several TDs and Senators, along with former TDs and senators.

The controversy surrounding the event has led to the resignation of Fianna Fáil TD Dara Calleary as minister for agriculture and European Commissioner Phil Hogan.

In the course of her review, Ms Denham met Mr Justice Woulfe, who was accompanied by Michael Collins SC, who he had retained following the announcement of the review. According to sources, a draft of the report was provided to Mr Justice Woulfe prior to Ms Denham finalising it

The matter is the subject of intense speculation in legal circles, including whether the report will be published.

Mr Justice Woulfe had last month issued a lengthy statement saying that he attended the dinner on the understanding that it would be adhering to public health guidelines and apologised for any unintentional breach of them.