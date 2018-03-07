Supreme Court rules only constitutional right of unborn is right to life

The Supreme Court has unanimously ruled that the unborn has no constitutional rights outside the right to life in the Eighth Amendment.

In a landmark judgment on Wednesday, the seven-judge court ruled the High Court was wrong to find the unborn has constitutional rights outside Article 40.3.3 and was also wrong to find the unborn is a child within the meaning of Article 42a.

However, it upheld findings by the High Court that the Minister for Justice is required to consider the prospective constitutional rights of an unborn child when considering whether or not to deport their non-Irish citizen parent.

The decision clarifies the constitutional position of the unborn in advance of this summer’s planned referendum on Article 40.3.3, which guarantees equal protection for the right to life of the unborn and its mother.

If the amendment is repealed, the judgment may reduce the potential to bring cases aimed at vindicating the rights of the unborn.

Until now, there were a number of apparently conflicting High Court decisions concerning whether the unborn had additional constitutional rights beyond the right to life in Article 40.3.3 and the Supreme Court judgment has removed that lack of clarity.

The judgment was delivered by the Chief Justice, Mr Justice Frank Clarke, sitting with Mr Justice Donal O’Donnell, Mr Justice William McKechnie, Mr Justice John MacMenamin, Ms Justice Elizabeth Dunne, Ms Justice Iseult O’Malley and Ms Justice Mary Finlay Geoghegan, during a historic first ever sitting of the Supreme Court in Limerick. The judgment was broadcast on the RTÉ News Now channel.

The State had sought and secured a fast-track appeal to the Supreme Court against findings by the High Court’s Mr Justice Richard Humphreys the unborn has constitutional rights beyond the right to life set out in Article 40.3.3.

The unborn, the High Court found, enjoyed other rights under the personal rights provisions in Article 40.3.1 and Article 40.3.2. It also said the unborn is a child within the meaning of Article 42A, inserted as a result of the 2012 Children’s Referendum, which requires the State to protect and vindicate the rights of “all children”.

Although the judgment was given on an immigration case, the Supreme Court agreed with the State the High Court findings had implications well beyond such cases.

In agreeing to hear the appeal urgently, the Supreme Court said there was a “clear advantage” in seeking to address the issues “sooner rather than later, given the systemic importance of the matters debated, not just in the field of immigration law but more widely”.

During the appeal, heard over two days last month, the State insisted the unborn has no constitutionally protected rights beyond the right to life in Article 40.3.3 and cannot invoke, or have invoked on its behalf, any other constitutional rights.

It argued the unborn’s only constitutionally protected right is to be born and any other rights only become effective on a live birth. Article 40.3.3, it said, recognises the unborn as a “distinct class” from the constitutional terms “citizens”, “persons” and “children”.

Lawyers for the family at the centre of the case - a Nigerian man, his Irish citizen partner and their daughter, who was unborn when the case aimed at having the Minister revoke an order for his deportation was initiated in May 2016 - opposed the appeal.

They argued the essential question was whether an unborn child, outside Article 40.3.3, is a constitutional “cipher” or “nullity” whose existence and rights do not have to be given any recognition or weight whatever in assessing whether to revoke the deportation order.

The Minister for Justice, they insisted, was required both to consider the rights of the unborn child to the care and company of her father and his rights as the prospective parent of an Irish citizen child. They also disputed Article 40.3.3 contains an “exclusive” statement of the constitutional rights of the unborn.