Staff threatened in armed robbery at Offaly post office

Gardaí are investigating an armed robbery at a post office in Clara, Co Offaly, on Wednesday morning.

Two men wearing balaclavas entered the post office carrying what witnesses described as a firearm and a knife at about 9:30am. The men threatened members of staff and stole a sum of cash from the building.

The pair then fled in a silver Toyota Avensis with an 07D registration plate.

The Avensis was found on fire on the Kilbeggan Road on the outskirts of Clara a short time after the robbery. Gardaí believe the two men had gotten into a dark hatchback car.

No arrests have so far been made. Gardaí in Tullamore are investigating.

Witnesses sought

In a statement, a Garda spokeswoman appealed for any witnesses or anyone with information on the robbery to contact gardaí.

“No shots were fired and no one was physically injured during the incident,” the spokeswoman said.

Motorists travelling in the area at the time with potential dash cam footage were asked to contact local gardaí, as were any members of the public who saw what they suspect was either getaway vehicle.

The Garda spokeswoman said anyone with information was asked to contact Tullamore Garda station on 057 9327600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.