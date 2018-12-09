Stabbing incident brings Dublin city traffic to standstill

Traffic in Dublin city centre was brought to a standstill for several hours on Sunday evening following the stabbing of a man in his late 20s on Essex Quay.

Gardaí said the man sustained apparent stab wounds during an incident on the quay, next to the Civic Offices at the corner of Fishamble Street, at around 4.40pm.

He was treated at the scene by ambulance personnel and taken to St James’s Hospital. Gardaí said his injuries are not thought to be life threatening. A man and woman both in their 20s were arrested by gardaí at the scene. They were detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Pearse Street Garda station and can be held for 24 hours. The scene was preserved for technical examination and Essex Quay was closed to traffic.

However, the road closure had an impact on traffic for the full length of the south quays and on Dame Street, with Sunday evening shoppers caught up in the gridlock.

Congestion was similar to a weekday rush hour levels, and was at its worst on Burgh Quay as gardaí closed the quays from the junction of O’Connell Bridge shortly after the incident, forcing motorists to turn left onto D’Olier Street or right on to O’Connell Bridge, with knock-on effects on Dame Street, Tara Street and Pearse Street.

Residual traffic already on Aston Quay and Wellington Quay, was diverted onto Parliament Street, resulting in delays in the Christchurch area. Gardaí were continuing to manage traffic on Sunday evening and were appealing for witnesses to the incident to contact Pearse Street Garda station.