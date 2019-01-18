Sportsman questioned over alleged sex assault in Dublin

A sportsman has been questioned and released after being arrested in connection with an alleged sexual assault in Dublin last month.

He was arrested by appointment at Dundrum Garda station on Thursday night.

The alleged assault happened on the night of December 9th or the next morning. A complaint was made to gardaí on December 10th.

The woman has since made a formal statement to investigators, on foot of which the man was arrested.

He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 before being released without charge.

A file on the matter is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the investigation is ongoing.