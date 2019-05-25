Speeding crackdown catches 300, including one driving at 188km/h

More than 300 drivers were caught speeding on Irish roads during part of an operation to crack down on driver behaviour on Friday.

Gardaí said 195,768 vehicles were checked during operation “Slow Down” between 7am and 7am on Saturday.

Gardaí said the objective “is to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads”.

“The aim of ‘Slow Down day’ is to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding, increase compliance with speed limits and act as a deterrent to driving at excessive or inappropriate speed.”

The highest recorded speed was a motorist driving at 188km/h on the Ballincollig bypass in a 120km zone.

One driver was detected travelling at 154 km/h a 100 km/h zone on the N20 at Kilmona in Grenagh, Cork.

Other notable offences included 143km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N26 at Ballynahaglish, Ballina, Co Mayo; 87km/h in a 50km/h zone on the R118 on the Rock Road in Dublin 4; and 81km/h in a 50km/h zone on the R102 on Griffith Avenue, Dublin.

Chief Superintendent Paul Cleary of the Roads Policing Bureau thanked the compliant drivers and encouragedall drivers to drive safely and adhere to speed limits.