Specialist gardaí interview girls at centre of Courtown sex assault allegations

Three young girls are being interviewed by specially trained gardaí on Wednesday after allegations of rape and sexual assault in Courtown, Co Wexford on Sunday.

The incident is reported to have happened on Sunday at approximately 12.15am in the Burrow area of Courtown Harbour near Gorey, Co Wexford. It is understood that three girls were the sexually assaulted and one of them was allegedly raped.

“Gardaí are continuing to appeal for information in relation to the investigation into an incident of a serious assault that occurred on July 28th, at approximately 12. 15am in the Burrow area of Courtown Harbour, Gorey, Co Wexford,” a Garda Press Office statement issued on Wednesday said.

“The three injured parties involved in this incident are currently in the process of being interviewed by a team of specially trained interviewers. The scene has been examined and is now re-opened.”

It said an incident room had been established at Gorey Garda station and officers appealed for anyone with information and who has not yet come forward to contact Gorey Garda Station on 053 943 0690 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Yesterday, gardaí appealed to anyone who was in the in the Burrow area between 10pm on Saturday and 2am on Sunday who observed any suspicious behaviour to contact gardaí.

The Irish Times understands that up to three or four men may have been present when the alleged attacks took place, although detectives have not yet established the precise roles played by each of the men.

All three girls are in their teens and are from Dublin. It is believed the girls informed their parents of the alleged attack who then contacted gardaí and reported the allegation.

The area where the attack is alleged to have taken place was immediately sealed off while a forensic and technical examination was conducted. Specialist gardaí spent a number of hours combing the scene for evidence.

There have been no arrests so far and gardaí said they do not have a description of the alleged attackers.