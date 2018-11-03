December 2009 should have been an unremarkable month in the young life of Brian Colleran.

The 21-year-old from Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon was a keen and active member of the town’s GAA club. As the GAA family noted in the aftermath of that December, Brian had a passion for all sports, especially Gaelic football, having played for the town at all age levels. For a year, he played with St Claret’s GAA club in Hayes, Middlesex, near London.