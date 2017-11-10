Sniffer dog helps officers to €1 million drugs bust

One man has been arrested after cannabis resin and cocaine worth an estimated €1.1 million was seized at a business in Blanchardstown.

Sniffer dog Meg, a cocker spaniel, located the drugs during a joint operation between Revenue, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Special Crime Task Force in the Dublin 15 area.

An estimated 150kg of cannabis resin and 3kg of cocaine was found in the raid on a business presmises in the Ballycoolin industrial estate in Blanchardstown on Thursday.

Gardaí said the premises was searched following the interception by Customs officials of a pallet of goods which contained suspected controlled drugs in Dublin Port on Wednesday.

A 43-year-old man was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act in connection with the Blanchardstown find, and he is currently being held at Ballyfermot Garda station.

A spokeswoman for Revenue said investigations are continuing with a view to securing a prosecution, and the operation targeting drug importations remains ongoing across the greater Dublin area.