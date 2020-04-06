Skeletal remains found in Dublin may be ancient burial site

Gardaí in Swords are investigating a possible ancient burial site in north county Dublin following the discovery of skeletal remains.

The discovery was made by local people who contacted gardaí shortly after 6pm on Monday evening.

The remains were discovered on the banks of the Ward river at River Valley Park in Swords.

It may be the case that the recent dry weather has exposed the burial ground.

The area has been sealed off and a forensic anthropologist has been requested to carry out an examination of the remains and burial site.

In 2000 six medieval female skeletons were unearthed on the banks of the same river after a skull was spotted protruding from the bank. It was thought the burial ground came from the 13th or 14th century.

Further excavation found iron nails and an Edward 1 silver penny from the 1280s.

Three years ago a number of burials were uncovered by archaeologists at Swords Castle.

It followed on from a previous investigation in 1971 which discovered an 11th century burial ground before Swords Castle was built.