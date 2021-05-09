Sixth arrest made in Mulready Woods investigation

A man who was arrested in prison this weekend in connection with the murder of 17-year-old Keane Mulready Woods remains in Garda custody.

The suspect, who is aged in his 20s, is the sixth person to be arrested in connection with the teenager’s death in January 2020.

Gardaí believe the victim was murdered in Drogheda by organised criminals who dismembered his body and spread the remains over several locations.

Mr Woods’s head was found in a burning car in Drumcondra last year while other body parts were found in a hold-all bag in Crumlin days after the murder.

The last of the remains were located at greenfield site near Rathmullen estate in the Co Louth town a month ago following a large Garda search operation.

To date, two people have been charged in relation to the murder investigation.

The latest man to be arrested is being held at a Dublin Garda Station under Section 42 of the -Criminal Justice Act, 1999. He was to be detained for a total of 24 hours.

He was arrested at a Dublin prison on Saturday where he was being detained in relation to a separate offence.

Three other men who were arrested as part of the investigation on Monday have all been released without charge. Files will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mr Woods could not be named publicly until this week due to a Court of Appeal ruling concerning the identification of murdered children.

That ruling was reversed by a piece of legislation which came into effect last Friday.