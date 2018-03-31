Sixth arrest in cannabis seizure worth over €1.5 million

A sixth person has been arrested in Co Down by police in Northern Ireland after a drugs seizure in what they believe may be one of largest ever hauls of herbal cannabis in the jurisdiction following a joint operation with authorities south of the border.

The 42-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of a number of drugs charges on Saturday and is currently in custody.

The cannabis was intercepted and five people arrested by PSNI officers on Friday under the banner of the Cross Border Joint Agency Task Force, which involved co-operation with the Garda and customs officials in the Republic.

PSNI Det Supt Bobby Singleton said the seizure was estimated to be worth about €1.48 million (£1.3 million).

“It is the largest seizure for some time and we are delighted to have been able to take these drugs out of circulation, in collaboration with our partner agencies,” he said.

He said the drugs were found hidden inside an industrial-sized fuel tank on a shipping pallet at a property in Dromore, Co Down. A number of follow up searches and enquiries were subsequently carried out at other locations.

Three men (aged 72, 32 and 37) and two women (both aged 68) were detained at the same address while officers also carried out a number of follow up searches and enquiries at other locations. A 42-year-old woman was arrested the next day.

Supt Singleton said: “Cannabis can ruin lives and line the pockets of organised criminals. The combined hard work and dedication of the Task Force has gone a long way in helping us achieve our shared goal of keeping people safe.

He said the police would continue to investigate but believed the drugs were linked to the activities of an organised crime group operating in Northern Ireland.

The PSNI thanked An Garda Síochána and Revenue Commissioners for their assistance.