Six handguns and drugs worth €300,000 seized in Mullingar

Gardaí have seized six handguns and drugs worth an estimated €300,000 during an operation in Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

Officers investigating the sale and supply of drugs discovered the weapons and quantities of heroin and cocaine when they searched a house in the town following what a Garda spokesman said was a “lengthy surveillance operation”.

Two men, aged in their late 20s and early 30s, were arrested at the scene on Monday night where some €245,000 of suspected cocaine and €56,000 of suspected heroin was seized.

“They are both currently detained at Mullingar Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996,” the spokesman said.

A follow up search of the residence was carried out on Tuesday and the six handguns were seized. These will be sent to the Garda’s Ballistics Unit for analysis.