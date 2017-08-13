Six foreign nationals found in back of truck in Co Laois

A group of foreign nationals who were discovered in the rear of a truck in Co Laois on Saturday has been moved to a reception centre for refugees.

The three women, two men and a boy were discovered in a refrigerated container near Stradbally after 5pm on Saturday.

It is believed a truck driver alerted gardaí after hearing noises from the container, which had arrived earlier in the day through Rosslare port.

While there did not appear to be any medical emergency, the group was taken to hospital in ambulances as a precautionary measure.

“They have been examined and are in good health,” a Garda spokesman said.

A Garda team from Rosslare is now hoping to interview the group on Monday.

The nationalities of the individuals has yet to be verified, as has their ages.