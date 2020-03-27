Six arrests after car hits Garda vehicles during Dublin pursuit

Six men were arrested after a car collided with two Garda vehicles in Finglas, Dublin on Thursday night.

Gardaí observed a car driving dangerously at speed in the Cardiffsbridge Road area at 9pm and attempted to stop the vehicle.

When it failed to stop a pursuit began, during which the vehicle collided with two Garda vehicles before being halted in the Abbotstown Avenue area.

The driver of the car, a man in his 30s, was arrested and taken to Blanchardstown Garda station. He has since been charged with dangerous driving offences and is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court on Friday.

Five male passengers who were in the car, one in his late teens and four in their 20s, were also arrested at the scene. They have since been released from custody.

A Garda spokeseman said no injuries to members of the force or the public had been reported following the incident. The force said it was continuing to investigate “all the circumstances behind this incident of dangerous driving”.

Assistant Commissioner for the Dublin region Pat Leahy commended members of the force of their actions in Thursday night’s incident.

“This incident clearly demonstrates there are a minority in our society who have no regard for public safety on our roads but also have no regard for public health during this Covid-19 emergency,” he said.

“The message from An Garda Síochána is that we are fully resourced and will take all proportionate and legal action to protect the public health of our communities at this time.”