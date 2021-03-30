Sinn Féin politicians will not be prosecuted over Bobby Storey funeral

Prosecutors in the North have decided not to prosecute 24 Sinn Féin politicians who were investigated by police for alleged breaches of coronavirus breaches at the funeral of former senior IRA member Bobby Storey.

The North’s Public Prosecution Service (PPS) said that having carefully considered the available evidence and advice from Senior Counsel, it concluded that there was “no reasonable prospect of conviction in respect of any of the reported individuals.”

Outlining the reasons for its decision, prosecutors said their judgement was that each of them would be able to avail of the defence of “reasonable excuse” because of the lack of clarity and coherence around conflicting and changing regulations in force at the time, and because there had been prior engagement with the police in the run up to the funeral.

Prosecutors considered police evidence files on 24 individuals - all of whom were members of Sinn Féin and who held elected office in Northern Ireland - following a five-month police investigation.

Northern Ireland’s Deputy First Minister and the party’s vice president, Michelle O’Neill, was among those interviewed by police.

She was one of a number of senior Sinn Féin figures who attended the funeral in west Belfast on June 30th. They included party leader Mary Lou McDonald, former leader Gerry Adams, the North’s Finance Minister Conor Murphy and TD Pearse Doherty. Party members from the Republic of Ireland were not investigated.

On Tuesday the PPS also announced decisions regarding files which were submitted to prosecutors in connection with three other funerals.

Two people are to face prosecution in connection with the funeral of former Sinn Féin councillor Francie McNally in April 2020.

The cases of one individual reported in connection with a funeral in west Belfast in April 2020 and six following a funeral in east Belfast in June 2020 will be dealt with by way of discretionary disposal.

More than a thousand people lined the streets for the ceremony, which appeared to breach both social distancing guidelines and coronavirus regulations in force at the time in a number of respects, including the limit on the number of people allowed to gather outdoors or to attend Requiem Mass inside the church, as well as an oration by former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams at Milltown Cemetery.

It caused significant political and public controversy, and led to a temporary suspension of the joint Covid-19 briefings by the First and Deputy First Minister which had begun at the start of the pandemic.

Ms O’Neill later said she accepted the public messaging about the pandemic had been “undermined” by the controversy. “It was never my intention that that would happen, but it did, and I regret that,” she said.

Last month an independent investigation into the events surrounding the cremation of Mr Storey found Sinn Féin did not seek preferential treatment or apply pressure to have the rules changed in time for his committal service.

Mr Storey’s cremation at Roselawn Cemetery in Belfast was the only one of nine committal services which took place that day at which family members were allowed to be present.

Barrister Peter Coll QC found mistakes were made by Belfast City Council, which owns the facility, and said the failure to offer the same facilities for earlier cremations that day as “a serious error that should not have occurred.”