Sign near Border about Quinn directors removed by gardaí

A controversial sign close to the former Quinn Group premises on the Cavan/Fermanagh border was taken down by gardaí on Thursday night.

On Thursday Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) director John McCartin, responding to comments by the Garda Commissioner, Drew Harris, asked why it had taken so long for the sign, which has been in place for more than a year, to be taken down. He said the meaning of the sign was “we’re in control”, referring to those behind the campaign of intimidation and violence against QIH directors.

An anonymous threat against the lives of five QIH directors, issued on Monday, included a threat against “anyone who removes signs, whether that be council employees or outside contractors”, warning that they “will be targeted”.

The sign, which was on display close to a tile company in Ballyconnell, Co Cavan, made claims about the income of three QIH directors and then stated: “Seán Quinn, zero £pounds”.

Earlier this week Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said that any such signs would be removed by gardaí. In response, Mr McCartin asked why it wasn’t already taken down. “Why didn’t they take it down in the beginning and forensically examine it?”

Gardaí on Friday confirmed the force had removed the sign in question.

In a statement, QIH welcomed the removal of the “intimidatory signage” and said the issue was never about one individual sign.

“It was about intimidation of the local community and efforts to obstruct enforcement of the rule of law in this area. Perhaps removal of the sign will be a sign in its own right that the State will no longer tolerate overt acts of defiance and intimidation against individuals, communities or State organisations.”

There has been a campaign of intimidation for years against the new management of the businesses formerly owned by Seán Quinn.

However Mr Harris, and the Assistant Chief Constable of the PSNI, Mark Hamilton, who has responsibility for policing the border, have both rejected suggestions that the border area is “lawless”.

The campaign against the new management and ownership of the businesses, which are based in Derrylin, Co Fermanagh, just across the border from Co Cavan, has long included abusive and intimidatory signs, sometimes directed at named individuals.

In correspondence with QIH, Cavan County Council indicated that it had concerns for its staff and that it had been “advised by persons unknown” not to remove the sign that made the claims about salaries.

Meanwhile Mr Quinn has again said he unreservedly condemns acts of violence and threats against the directors of his former businesses.

“I implore that whomever is carrying out these heinous acts to cease immediately,” he said in a statement to RTÉ’s Prime Time on Thursday.

“I call on those who have advanced threats to withdraw them immediately. If they feel that they are doing it in mine or my family’s name, they are badly mistaken.”

The chief executive of Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH), Liam McCaffrey, said he welcomed Mr Quinn’s “clear and concise remarks”.

“It’s not ambiguous. Previous statements from Mr Quinn had seen fit to berate the executives here which I thought was wrong, frankly,” said Mr McCaffrey.

Mr McCartin said he would reserve judgement on Mr Quinn’s statement as his previous ones were defamatory and inflammatory.

The executives have expressed concern about the failure to date to charge anyone in relation to an attack on QIH director Kevin Lunney six week ago. A gang abducted Mr Lunney, held him captive while beating him,and then dumped him on a road in Co Cavan.

Earlier this week a new threat was issued against the QIH directors, saying they “hadn’t learned their lesson”. The anonymous statement said it was a “last warning”, and called on them to resign or face a “permanent solution”.

In the wake of the abduction and assault on Mr Lunney, local priest Fr Oliver O’Reilly condemned the “Mafia-style group” that was behind the attack as well as their “paymaster or paymasters”.

Mr McCartin congratulated the priest for speaking out and said that unless the authorities “find the paymaster” then the attacks would continue.