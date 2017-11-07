Shot fired at gardaí during pursuit in Kildare

A shot was fired at gardaí during a pursuit of a number of young men in Kildare on Monday night. A black Audi was observed driving at speed by a number of Garda units at around 9.30pm in the Kildare area. The car was followed by gardai at Ashgrove and then stopped on the road at Larch Hill.

The front seat male passenger got out of the car and fired a shot at gardaí who escaped injury.

Three men (aged 23, 27 and 32) travelling in a silver Hyundai were later stopped at 10.30pm at Pollardstown, Newbridge and were arrested in relation to the incident. They are currently being detained at Portlaoise and Tullamore garda stations under the provisions of Section 30 Offences Against the State Act 1939.

Gardaí said they are investigating the incident.