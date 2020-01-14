Shot Drogheda taxi driver rejects allegations of drug trade role

The taxi driver who was injured in a shooting in Drogheda on Monday night has called on people to stop making false claims about him on social media.

John Myles, who will be out of work for three weeks following the shooting on the Bridge of Peace, told his local radio station LmFm’s Michael Reade show that he had nothing to do with crime or drugs.

A number of shots were fired at his taxi from a car that was then driven from the scene. It is understood the intended target was a front seat passenger in the taxi who is a key figure in the ongoing Drogheda feud.

Mr Myles said that the allegations on Facebook and Twitter were “messing” with his life and the lives of his children. “I have nothing to do with that (the feud),” he said. “I’d ask them to give it a rest, to stop. It’s me who is having to go through this.”

The taxi driver said he was very sore and needed help getting dressed. He was told by doctors it would take three weeks to recover and he will be out of work for that time.