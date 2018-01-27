Shot because his name was Hutch: The propaganda war
Weekend Read: The Kinahan-Hutch feud isn’t just about revenge any more. It’s a public display of power
Derek Coakley Hutch: Like most of the Kinahans’ victims, he appears to have had no involvement in anything that could be even loosely defined as active organised crime
When the end came for inner city hard man Derek Hutch it was by his own hand. The 44-year-old had grown depressed. He had made a confession to the Garda in the week before his death claiming he had killed a Dublin criminal 18 years earlier.