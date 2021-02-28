Shooting of teenager ‘particularly repugnant’ during pandemic, says PSNI

The shooting of a teenager in the North was “particularly repugnant” during a time when health services are stretched because of the pandemic, police have said.

The 18-year-old man was shot in the leg during an attack in an alley off Milldale Crescent, in Currynierin, Derry, at around 9pm on Saturday.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment, but it is understood his injuries are not life threatening.

Police Service of Northern Ireland Det Sgt Richard Donnell said inquiries were continuing into the “callous attack”.

“These types of attacks are simply unacceptable and there can never be any justification for them,” he said.

“Carrying out attacks like this during a global health pandemic is particularly repugnant.

“We know the majority of people are working hard to keep their community safe and to protect the National Health Service, yet these violent criminals are endangering lives and increasing pressures on our emergency services and frontline workers.”

Det Sgt Donnell appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.