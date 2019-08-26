Shooting at house in Co Longford on Monday morning believed to be feud-related

A shooting at a house in Longford on Monday morning is believed to be feud-related.

Gardaí are investigating the shooting which saw a number of shots fired at a house overnight.

No one was injured in the incident which occurred shortly after midnight at a two storey dwelling in the Gleann Riada estate on the outskirts of the town.

A number of spent cartridges were found at the scene with at least two shots being fired through the front living room window and doorway of the house.

The scene is being preserved while forensic experts carry out a thorough examination.

No arrests have yet been with gardaí said to be keeping an “open mind” on the incident.

Garda sources however, believe the shooting stems from an ongoing feud involving two rivalling factions.

It comes a number of months after a man was seriously assaulted and hospitalised.

Senior investigators are examining whether that episode and a series of threats made by those close to the victim may have resulted in this latest episode.

Less than 24 hours beforehand, a jeep was found ablaze in Longford town and while no direct link has been established with last night’s shooting, investigators are ruling nothing out at this stage.

Gardaí in the interim have appealed for any witnesses who may have been in the Gleann Riada estate area of Longford town shortly before and after midnight and who may have noticed anything untoward to contact them at Longford Garda Station on (043) 3350570.