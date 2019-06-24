Sexual offences and fraud on the rise in Ireland

The rate of sexual and fraud-related crime in Ireland continues to rise, according to latest data.

Figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Monday showed fraud and deception related offences had increased from 5,322 to 6,841 in the 12 months to the end of March, an increase of 28.5 per cent.

Similarly, sexual offences have also continued a steady upward trajectory – the first quarter saw a 10 per cent rise from 2,938 to 3,231.

Noeline Blackwell, chief executive of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre (DRCC), had previously said the rate had gone up every quarter, now approaching two years.

“We are seeing a lot more people, hearing from a lot more people, who are dealing with recent rape and abuse,” she said.

Drug offences

CSO data shows the number of recorded drug offences increased by 16.2 per cent for the year, from 16,564 to 19,247.

However, burglary and related offences fell by 10.3 per cent to 16,766 incidents. Damage to property and environment offences decreased by 5.8 per cent and homicides fell from 84 to 72.

The CSO continues to qualify its data with an “under reservation” classification following prolonged confidence issues with how An Garda Síochána has recorded crime in its own systems. Amendments to this are ongoing.

Pádraig Dalton, CSO director general, recently told The Irish Times that bringing the statistical information to the required standard was likely to take a number of years.