Several streets closed in Dublin ahead of anti-lockdown protests

A major policing operation commenced in Dublin early on Wednesday morning in an attempt to manage anti-lockdown protests planned for St Patrick’s Day.

Several roads were closed off in the city centre in anticipation of the demonstrations.

Some 2,500 Garda members will be on duty across the country on the day, and while the main focus will be on Dublin, gardaí elsewhere – especially in Galway and Limerick – were preparing for public gatherings and potential unrest, including large crowds gathering to drink in some locations.

Gardaí said there was anecdotal evidence of higher levels of street drinking on Tuesday in the fine weather.

An anti-lockdown event targeting RTÉ was planned for the broadcaster’s Donnybrook campus on Wednesday afternoon, while at least three other protests and gatherings were due to take place in and around Dublin city centre. The streets around Leinster House, including Kildare Street, Molesworth Street and Merrion Street, were expected to be closed off.

Garda speak to a lone demonstrator on O’Connell Street in Dublin city centre ahead of a planned anti-lockdown protest on Wednesday. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Gardaí blocking off Kildare Street in Dublin city centre today in an attempt to manage anti-lockdown protests planned for St Patrick’s Day. Photograph: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Depending on the numbers gathering, a number of parks may also be closed, including Herbert Park, Merrion Square and St Stephen’s Green.

Public order units will be on call to be deployed when required on St Patrick’s Day, though gardaí were hopeful they would not be needed.

Sources said that while the force would be prepared for unrest or violence, a graduated approach would be taken to policing on the day.

Uniform gardaí will serve as a high-visibility front line on the streets, with the Garda helicopter monitoring how crowds were building and moving in and around Dublin city centre.

There was no specific intelligence to suggest that violence was being planned and it was hoped that events would pass off peacefully.

Gardaí have also urged people to desist from hosting or attending parties or other social gatherings amid concerns about the slow rate of decline in Covid-19 cases despite a lengthy lockdown.

Gardaí will be out in numbers from early morning in Dublin with checkpoints on main roads into the city centre as well as near RTÉ to check if people are breaching Covid-19 regulations and venturing more than 5km from home. Members will also be engaging with people travelling on public transport.