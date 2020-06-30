Seven held, €450,000 seized as Cab investigates gang money laundering

Gardai have seized €449,000 in cash and arrested seven people as part of an investigation into crime gangs working together to launder money from organised crime.

The suspects arrested including an Irish man who has long been a target for the Garda as well as six Chinese nationals. One strand of the investigation by the Criminal Assets Bureau is the food trade, particularly Chinese restaurants.

The inquiry into the laundering of Irish drug gang money by using Chinese-owned businesses in Ireland has been ongoing for some time, with Cab using intelligence gathered during its inquiries to select its search targets for Tuesday’s operation.

Gardaí suspect the money laundering network targeted in the latest raids has been receiving money from several Irish crime gangs and laundering it for them, though businesses, over a long period of time.

A today of 11 properties were raided in Dublin and Co Wicklow including eight private homes and three businesses. While the operation was part of a Cab inquiry, members of the Garda National Immigration Bureau, the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau and local detective Units were also involved.

The Garda National Protective Services Bureau was also involved in the event any vulnerable or at risk people were found during the course of the searches, was has been a feature of some Garda operations investigating international organised crime.

Backed my members of the Armed Support Unit and Emergency Response Unit, Cab seized vehicles and designed goods including clothing and accessories on suspicion they represent the proceeds of crime.

A total of €449,000 in cash was also seized with a further €261,000 in bank accounts also frozen by Cab. Those counts are held in Irish financial institutions and Cab must go before the High Court to apply for orders to the cash seized and the money on deposit frozen can be realised for the State by Cab.

The seven suspects arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of money laundering were being held under Section 7 of the Criminal Justice Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Act in Garda stations in Dublin and Wicklow.