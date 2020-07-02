Seven firearms seized by gardaí investigating organised crime

Seven firearms have been seized by gardaí investigating people suspected to be associated with serious organised crime.

The discovery was made by detectives connected to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau after they undertook a search of a location in west Dublin on Wednesday.

The search resulted in the discovery and seizure of seven firearms. The firearms have been conveyed to the Garda National Technical Bureau where they will undergo a technical examination. No arrests have been made.

Assistant commissioner John O’Driscoll said: “The undertaking of this operation leading to the discovery of a significant quantity of firearms reflects the Garda Síochána’s unrelenting efforts in tackling serious and organised crime and our determination to keep people safe from those who would use firearms to endanger life.”