Seven arrested in Cavan over suspected blackmail plot

Seven men have been arrested in Co Cavan in connection with a suspected extortion operation, with gardaí seizing a number of firearms and balaclavas.

Gardaí in Cavan identified four cars on Sunday they believed to be connected to an attempted blackmail plot, on foot of information.

Following searches of the four cars, seven men were arrested and several firearms and ammunition was found.

Gardaí stopped and searched the first car and arrested the driver and a passenger, who were both in their 20s.

During the search of a second car gardaí found a number of balaclavas, and arrested the three men in the vehicle, who were in their 30s.

A number of concealed firearms, as well as ammunition, was uncovered by gardaí during a search of the third car, and the sole occupant, one man in his 40s, was arrested.

A seventh man, the sole occupant of a fourth car, was also arrested.

All seven were arrested under Section 15 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001.

A number of mobile phones and other items have also been seized, and a Garda spokesman said “this investigation is ongoing”.

The seven men are currently detained in Ballyconnell Garda Station and Cavan Garda Station.