Seven arrested after suspected cocaine and cash seized by gardaí

Five men and two women have been arrested after suspected cocaine and cash were seized during several searches in north Wexford today.

At about 2am a van was stopped and searched by gardaí. Suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €17,500 was discovered. A short distance away a second package containing approximately €17,500 worth of cocaine was seized after investigating officers pursued a second vehicle.

Several follow-up searches then took place throughout the day in Enniscorthy and Gorey. During these searches approximately €15,000 in cash was confiscated.

The seven people arrested during the course of the operation are being detained under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, in Garda stations across Wexford and Wicklow.

Uniformed gardaí attached to the Wexford Division were assisted by members from the Regional Support Unit, District Detective Unit and Cork Division Dog Unit during the operation.