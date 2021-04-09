Setting of hearing date in case of women refused hotel quarantine deferred

The setting of a hearing date in the case of two women who allegedly refused to go into mandatory quarantine was deferred on Friday because they are taking a constitutional challenge against the public health measure.

When the case came before Judge Treasa Kelly in the Dublin District Court, solicitor Claire Finnegan, for the two women, said the charges were the subject of a judicial review and the matter was due back up before the High Court on April 20th.

Judge Kelly said it was unlikely the High Court case would be determined for “quite some time” and for that reason put the case back to May 7th, when it will come back before the District Court for mention only.

Neither woman was in court for the brief mention of their cases. It is understood both are in mandatory quarantine.

Niamh Mulreany (25), of Scarlett Row, Essex Street West, Dublin 2, and Kirstie McGrath (30), of St Anthony’s Road, Rialto, Dublin 8, are charged with breaching Section 38 of the Health (Amendment) Act 2021, by refusing to present themselves for mandatory quarantine.

The women were brought before the District Court on Saturday following their being arrested last Friday at Dublin Airport.

On Sunday a special sitting of the High Court amended their bail terms, getting rid of surities and cash lodgements that had formed part of the original conditions.

The court was told that the women had returned from Dubai, having travelled abroad for plastic surgery. Both women are on the lone parent allowance.

The bail conditions set for the women include the condition that on taking up bail, they present themselves for mandatory quarantine, and reside at a quarantine hotel for 14 days, but be allowed leave after 10 days if they test negative for Covid-19.

The charges against the women carry a potential penalty of a fine of up to €2,000 or a month in prison.