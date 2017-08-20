Serious sexual assault on woman in Co Donegal investigated
Gardaí in Co Donegal are investigating an alleged serious sexual assault on a woman in Letterkenny early this morning.
The alleged incident happened at Speer’s Lane next to Gallagher’s Hotel just before 2am.
Gardaí have cordoned off the area and a technical investigation is being carried out by forensic officers.
It is understood the woman at the centre of the alleged assault is being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital.