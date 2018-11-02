Senior garda to investigate failure to enforce bail conditions on rapist

One of the most senior ranking officers in the Garda has been asked to investigate a failure by the force to enforce bail conditions on a man sentenced to 14 years in prison for the abduction and rape of a Spanish teenager.

Assistant commissioner Pat Leahy has been appointed “to examine the policing issues raised during the court case which concluded on Thursday with the conviction and sentencing of Eoin Berkley, ” a Garda spokeswoman told The Irish Times.

“The assistant commissioner will examine issues such as communications between divisions in Dublin city centre and Garda monitoring of bail conditions of the convicted individual,” she said.

“The review will establish the lessons to be learned and whether changes to processes are needed.”

Berkley (25), from Finglas, Dublin, lured the 18-year-old, described in court as naïve and shy, from the city centre to a tent near a beach in Ringsend and repeatedly raped her over a 21-hour period, between July 15th and 16th, 2017.

Berkley had been barred from Dublin city centre nearly a year before after being released on bail for an alleged homophobic graffiti attack on a well-known gay bar. He was later acquitted on this charge.

Following his arrest for the abduction and rape, however, it emerged that Berkley had been seen four times in the city centre by gardaí in the weeks before the attack.

Once, he was charged with offences under the Public Order Act. A month before he attacked the Spanish student, a city centre-based garda inspector ordered Berkley’s detention under the Mental Health Act. He was seen by a doctor, but was deemed fit for release.

Two days later, Berkley’s brother rang a Garda station, saying Berkley must be detained. However, gardaí told him there was no basis for this detention and advised the brother to seek medical care for Berkley.

The failure to enforce bail conditions was described as a “real concern” by the head of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre.

“I do think that the real worry is that the breach of the bail conditions was recognised by the gardaí and nothing was done about it,” said Noeline Blackwell, a human rights lawyer and head of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre. “The gardaí do have a question to answer about why the terms of a court order - which is what the bail order was - were not being respected by the gardaí,” she said.

Saying it could not comment on individual cases, the Garda said failure “to adequately monitor bail conditions would fall under the neglect of duty disciplinary category”.

Fianna Fail TD James Browne said decisions about involuntary detention can only be made by medical experts, but, nevertheless, serious questions arose from the case.

Fianna Fáil justice spokesman Jim O’Callaghan said, the conviction of Berkeley for a crime of the most depraved and serious nature, committed while he was on bail, once again highlights the dangers associated with the violation of bail conditions.

“Unfortunately, this is not the first time that failure to enforce bail conditions has resulted in tragic consequences. Fianna Fáil introduced legislation last year to make our bail laws stricter so that the presumption would be that a person who had already been convicted of a serious offence would not get bail if charged with another serious offence.

“The Irish people voted overwhelmingly for this by way of referendum in 1996. Unfortunately, the Government opposed this legislation. It needs to look again at this issue to recognise the public’s legitimate concerns and the need to strengthen our bail laws,” he said.

“Breaching conditions of bail must have immediate and serious consequences for people who disregard those conditions. If the State itself do not take bail terms seriously then it is difficult to expect those on bail to treat them seriously or abide by the conditions set out. The State needs to be far more intolerant of violations of bail terms than they are at present,” he added.